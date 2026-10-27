ESAB Launches Rogue ET 230iP AC/DC Welder

ESAB has introduced the Rogue ET 230iP AC/DC TIG/Stick welder.

The Rogue combines AC/DC TIG welding capabilities with controls that make it easier for welders of all skill levels to optimize arc performance and weld quality. Featuring ESAB’s 5-in. color TFT graphical interface, the Rogue gives operators precise control over heat input, penetration, puddle characteristics and bead appearance without the complexity typically associated with advanced TIG welding systems.

Features include pulsed AC and DC TIG outputs, four AC waveshapes, adjustable AC frequency and amplitude offset, and a TIG sequencer. Options include the new CoolMini 3 water-cooler and Heliarc SR-20 water-cooled TIG torch.

With Lift TIG and HF arc starting options, Rogue ET 230iP AC/DC enables users to weld steel, stainless steel, aluminum and other metals in a wide range of applications, including general fabrication, process industries, tube and pipe fabrication, repair and maintenance, and aerospace. For optimized arc starts, users enter the tungsten type and diameter, and the machine will automatically set parameters.

The Rogue ET 230iP weighs 42 lbs. (without water cooler) and connects to 115/230V AC primary power for location flexibility. It has a TIG welding amperage adjustable from 5 to 230A DC and 15 to 230A AC. On 230V primary, it has a rated TIG output of 230A at 30% duty cycle and a rated Stick output of 180A at 30% duty cycle for welding with electrodes up to 5/32-inch diameter.

The Rogue ET 230iP AC/DC works well for welding aluminum because it provides four AC waveshape options:

Square for maximum arc stability and energy transfer.

Soft square for a softer arc and more fluid puddle.

Sinusoidal for a quieter and traditional arc.

Triangle for reduced heat input on thinner material.

To further tailor the wave form to the application, the machine also offers adjustable amperage offset.

The Rogue ET 230iP also provides an AC frequency control adjustable from 50 to 150 Hz. Higher frequencies produce a narrower, more intense arc cone that helps direct the arc at the root of the joint in a fillet weld. Higher frequencies also narrow bead width and increase penetration and travel speeds.

The Rogue ET 230iP provides pulsed TIG AC and DC outputs that are adjustable from 0.5 to 200 Hz (pulses per second). With pulsed TIG, the welding power source pulses the welding current between a high peak current and a low background current, with the background current set as a percentage of peak current. Stainless steel fabricators and those working with thin metals or other heat-sensitive applications can use pulsed TIG to control heat input, narrow the weld bead profile and increase travel speed.

The machine also offers a new 4T2 mode that switches the value of the main current to a lower welding current with a quick tap of the torch trigger, then returns it with a second tap. This function helps when welding around corners or edges without stopping the weld.