ESG Cuts Steel for Saltchuck Escort Tugs

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) reached an exciting milestone today, initiating steel cutting for the first of four advanced escort tugs for Saltchuk Marine at its Allanton Facility. Attending the ceremony were key members of Saltchuk's leadership team. These high-performance vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2026.

"Our team is excited to begin construction on these state-of-the-art escort tugs for Saltchuk," said Joey D’Isernia, Chairman and CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. "We are confident these vessels will set a new standard for performance, providing exceptional service for Pacific Ocean operations."

“Saltchuk could not ask for a better partner than ESG in building our next generation of harbor tugboats,” said Jason Childs, Saltchuk Marine’s President and CEO. “The improved physical and environmental performance of these four vessels set a new standard for tugboat design that will positively impact the marine industry and American commerce for the next several decades. The project’s progress with ESG’s leadership has been flawless in the initial phases.”

As a leading U.S. builder of commercial vessels, Eastern Shipbuilding Group has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality, resilient tugs on time and within budget. Over the last 20 years, ESG has successfully delivered 35 ship assist tugs, consistently meeting the rigorous demands of its clients. This new contract launches Saltchuk Marine’s comprehensive fleet renewal project, with the four escort tugs set to bolster West Coast port operations while meeting stringent EPA Tier 4 and California Air Resources Board (CARB) environmental standards.

VESSEL SPECS: