Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) has been selected by HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division to construct key structural modular units for the U.S. Navy’s future USS Philadelphia (LPD 32), a San Antonio-class Amphibious Transport Dock.

Under the contract, ESG will leverage its Gulf Coast facilities to manufacture six structural units. Production is currently underway, with final deliveries to Ingalls’ Pascagoula, Mississippi shipyard scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2027.

The agreement supports Ingalls’ expanded distributed shipbuilding strategy. By outsourcing selected modular units to trusted partners like ESG, the program increases manufacturing throughput and parallel construction lines to meet rising fleet demand.

Once delivered to Pascagoula, the ESG fabricated modules will be integrated into the final assembly of LPD 32.