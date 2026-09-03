EST-Floattech to Supply Octopus High Energy Battery Systems for 15 River Cruise Vessels

EST-Floattech has been contracted by Dutch system integrator Van Tiem Elektro to supply its Octopus High Energy battery systems for a new series of 15 river cruise vessels.

The vessels are being outfitted at De Gerlien van Tiem in Druten, and at Vahali Shipyards in Ghent, for a group of cruise operators, including AmaWaterways and Uniworld, sailing on the Danube and the Black Sea region. Each vessel will be equipped with 650 kWh of battery capacity, bringing the total order to 9.7 MWh, one of EST-Floattech's largest river cruise contracts to date.

The order builds on an existing relationship between EST-Floattech and Van Tiem Elektro, who have collaborated on previous maritime electrification projects.

Onboard, the Octopus HE systems will support partial electric sailing, hotel load and emergency backup power. The platform combines EST-Floattech's in-house developed cell and module technology with a String Controller for MODbus integration into a vessel's existing systems. It holds Type Approval from DNV, Bureau Veritas, Lloyd's Register, ABS, and RINA.

With outfitting yards across Europe fully booked, work on the first hulls in the series is underway now, with final deliveries scheduled through 2030.