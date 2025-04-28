Marine Link
Estonia Releases Russia-Bound Oil Tanker

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 28, 2025

Estonia has released the oil tanker Kiwala, having detained it for sailing without a valid country flag. Credit: Adobe Stock/sharafmaksumov

Estonia has released the oil tanker Kiwala, which is on an EU sanctions list, having detained it for sailing without a valid country flag.

The Estonian navy detained and boarded the Russia-bound tanker on April 11. It is suspected to be part of a so-called "shadow fleet" of usually older vessels used to carry crude oil and other cargoes to circumvent international sanctions.

Such vessels are typically not regulated or insured by recognised Western companies.

At the time of its seizure the tanker was flying the flag of Djibouti but authorities there denied that the vessel was registered with them, Estonian authorities said.

It was released after the Estonian Transport Authority received a confirmation letter from Djibouti that it would accept the vessel on to its registry until May 7, the authority said in a statement.

The Kiwala was anchored near the Russian port of Ust-Luga early on Monday, according to LSEG data, having departed from Estonian waters on Saturday.

Djibouti authorities were not available for immediate comment.

(Reuters)

