Estonia's First Electric Ferry Takes Shape in Poland

Steerprop was selected to supply its next-generation contra-rotating propeller (CRP) technology for Estonia's first fully electric passenger ferry, currently under construction at Poland's CRIST SA shipyard.



The 95-meter ferry, designed by LMG Marin for the Estonian State Fleet, will feature two Steerprop SP 25 CRP units equipped with permanent magnet motors. The propulsion system is designed to deliver high thrust and improved efficiency in both open water and ice conditions.



Steerprop's CRP configuration uses two contra-rotating propellers on a single shaftline, allowing greater thrust and efficiency than comparable single-propeller arrangements. The latest generation introduces pressure lubrication, replacing immersion lubrication to reduce mechanical losses and improve mechanical efficiency by approximately 3.5 percentage points.



"The latest Steerprop CRP development has resulted in a propulsor with unique efficiency and thrust performance, and one that offers an even greater performance boost for vessels operating in ice conditions," said Markku Miinala, Steerprop's Cruise & Ferry Segment Director.



The ferry will incorporate a 3 MWh battery system charged using renewable shore power, supplemented by biodiesel generators for severe weather and emergency operations. Designed to 1B Ice Class requirements, the vessel will be capable of operating in ice up to 60 centimeters thick.



Steerprop already supplies propulsion systems for four double-ended ferries operating on Estonia's Saaremaa and Hiiumaa routes.



The propulsion equipment is scheduled for delivery in late 2027, with the ferry expected to enter service in late 2028. The vessel's design and construction contract is valued at €49.93 million, including €28 million in funding from the European Union Modernization Fund, with additional financing from Estonia's CO₂ quota trading mechanisms.

The 95-meter ferry, designed by LMG Marin for the Estonian State Fleet, will feature two Steerprop SP 25 CRP units equipped with permanent magnet motors. Image courtesy Steerprop