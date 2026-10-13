EU Wheat Prices Rise After Another Black Sea Attack, Algerian tender

Euronext wheat prices rose on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in Chicago futures as another attack on ships in the Black Sea kept attention on disruption to export trade.

An international tender being held by Algeria also underpinned the market, with expectations that the major importer could book a significant volume.

Benchmark December milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext exchange was up 1.4% at €246.75 ($276.11) a metric ton by 1521 GMT after touching its highest in almost a week at €247.50.

Chicago wheat also rose, with an easing dollar supporting a rebound from Friday's seven-week low.

Two cargo ships were struck by drones off the coast of Bulgaria, with one sinking, Bulgarian authorities said on Tuesday, knocking hopes of a potential truce on attacks against commercial shipping.

European Union soft wheat exports so far in 2026/27 have reached 8 million tons, stable year on year, European Commission data showed, though figures for several countries remained incomplete.





Prices at 1521 GMT







Last Change Pct Move Paris wheat <BL2Z6> 246.75 3.50 1.44 Paris maize <EMAc1> 284.25 7.25 2.62 Paris rapeseed <COMc1> 517.25 0.25 0.05 CBOT wheat <Wv1> 676.75 4.50 0.67 CBOT corn <Cv1> 486.25 3.25 0.67 CBOT soy <Sv1> 1295.75 8.00 0.62 WTI crude oil <CLc1> 93.86 0.12 0.13 Euro/dollar <EUR=> 1.12 0.00 0.36 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per metric ton







($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reuters)