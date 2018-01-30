Finnlines Buys Back MS Europalink

Finland-based RoRo and passenger services operator Finnlines has decided to expand its fleet with MS Europalink, a Star-class passenger-freight vessel.

Finnlines Plc’s fully owned Swedish subsidiary, Rederi Aktiebolaget Nordö-Link, has on Friday 26 of January 2018 purchased from the Grimaldi Group a Star class passenger-freight vessel, MS Europalink, in accordance with the purchase agreement signed earlier.

MS Europalink will be fitted with exhaust gas scrubbers in mid-March and she will sail under Swedish flag. MS Europalink will start on our Malmö–Travemünde route.

The vessel will undergo refurbishment in the public areas and, thus, can even better meet the passengers’ needs. This modern ro-pax vessel was built at Fincantieri Shipyard in Italy in 2007, and it has a capacity of 4,215 lane metres and 554 passengers.

Finnlines’ lengthening programme is progressing well according to the plan and, now, the second vessel, MS Finnwave, is 30 metres longer. The capacity of the vessel is now 4,192 lane metres, which means that the lengthening added 1,000 lane metres. MS Finnwave has returned to the normal traffic on Uusikaupunki/Turku–Travemünde route. By the end of May, a further two vessels, MS Finnsun and MS Finnsky, will be lengthened. Finnlines has an option to lengthen two additional vessels, which have not yet been decided.