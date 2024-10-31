European Space Agency Forms Industry Partnership for Ship-Port Decarbonization Project

The European Space Agency (ESA) has launched a new project DECARDIS, in partnership with Awake.AI, ABB and Wallenius Marine, to collaborate on a port call optimization solution, which focuses on helping ships cut greenhouse gas emissions by overcoming inefficiencies in the ship-port interaction.

Under DECARDIS, short for Decarbonization through the Digitalization in Shipping, the project consortium will work together to develop a sea voyage and port call optimization solution.

The solution will allow ships to adjust their speed and arrive at the port at the right time instead of having to wait for a berth to become available

By optimizing arrival times, vessels can avoid the ‘hurry-and-wait’ pattern, reducing both fuel use and environmental impact.

The DECARDIS project aims to integrate the voyage optimization solution of the ABB-Wallenius Marine collaboration called OVERSEA with port optimization solutions offered by Awake.AI in an interoperable solution.

Users will access this interoperable voyage and port call optimization solution through a web-based interface that is compatible with existing onboard solutions.

OVERSEA users will draw on both an advanced digital solution and support from center experts to reach decisions on optimizing vessel operational performance, cut bunker cost and reduce emissions.

“With the OVERSEA collaboration, we are establishing a smart fleet support service which enhances efficiency. We aim to give crews and shore personnel a common understanding of data and support them with insights and actionable recommendations to improve vessel operational performance. Transparency and close collaboration with clients will be crucial to succeed,” said Jesper Lögdström, Head of Performance Management Center, Wallenius Marine.