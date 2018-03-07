Maersk Line Says One Evacuated Crew Member Has Died

Related News
Ocean Rig Signs New Drilling Contract with Tullow Namibia
Ocean Rig UDW, an international contractor of offshore deepwater drilling services, today announced that it has signed a…
Carnival Corp. Aim: Best Wi-Fi at Sea
Carnival Corporation & plc will establish a new industry apex in connectivity capabilities today at sea when it attempts to make an unprecedented level of bandwidth…
East Coast Storm Sweeps 70 Containers Overboard
As many as 73 stray cargo containers pose threat to mariners off North Carolina. The Coast Guard is warning mariners of navigation…
Rotterdam Cruise Season Opens with Arrival of AIDAperla
Rotterdam’s cruise season starts on 15 March. AIDAperla will arrive for the first time at the Cruiseport Holland Amerikakade…
Panama Canal Sets New Milestone with 3,000th Neopanamax Transit
Panama Canal announced the transit of its 3,000th Neopanamax vessel, exceeding initial traffic expectations by this date…
SeaBird Exploration Bags Contract in West Africa
Cyprus-based provider of marine 2D and 3D seismic data and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry,…
Cargo Ships Slow Transits to Curb Emissions, Protect Whales
Partners in an initiative to cut air pollution and protect whales have announced results from the 2017 program and publicly…
Krilo Jesenice: Village of the Cruisers
Driving south on the coastal highway from the ancient city of Split in Croatia in late October, one is amazed to come on a forest of masts.
Exxon Selling Stake in Terra Nova Oil Project
Exxon Mobil Corp is selling its entire stake in the Terra Nova oil project off the eastern coast of Canada, though the world's…
All-Women Crew Tarini Enters Cape Town, South Africa
India's INSV Tarini entered Cape Town (South Africa) today during it’s maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe. This is…
MV WERFTEN Lays Foundation for Accommodation Center
MV WERFTEN, the shipyard group is constructing a special accommodation center for subcontractors and guests at the Alter Holzhafen in Wismar…
Top Maritime News
Luxury Yacht Seized in Money Laundering Probe
Indonesian police on Thursday questioned the captain and crew of a luxury yacht in Bali at the request of U.S.
Fitch: Profitable May be Tough for Container Shippers
Fitch Ratings-London-01 March 2018: Sustaining last year's improved profitability in 2018 may prove challenging for container shipping companies
Vard Order Intake Zooms
With 13 new contracts secured in Q4 2017, VARD Holdings Limited's order intake of NOK 3.79 billion in the quarter increased the full year order
GE Propulsion for Chilean Navy Icebreaker
GE’s Marine Solutions was chosen by ASMAR Shipyards to provide the complete scope of an integrated marine propulsion system for the Chilean Navy’s