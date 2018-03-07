Marine Link
Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Maersk Line Says One Evacuated Crew Member Has Died

March 7, 2018

Maersk Line says that one of the evacuated colleagues, a Thai national male crew member, has passed away.
 
Maersk also revealed that 22 crew members are enroute to Sri Lanka on board the vessel ALS Ceres. Meanwhile, four crew members remain missing and unaccounted for. another is dead.
 
