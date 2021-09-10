Evergreen Marine Orders 24 Container Ships

Container shipping firm Evergreen Marine has this week ordered 24 container ships for a total price of up to ~$1.1 billion from CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in China.

In a Taiwan Stock Exchange announcement on Wednesday, Evergreen said the order comprised newly-built 1,800 TEU, 2,300 TEU, and 3,000 TEU container ships.

More precisely, the company has ordered two 1,800 TEU vessels, eleven 2,300 vessels TEU and eleven 3,000 TEU vessels.

The total transaction price is between $958 million and ~1.1 billion.

Evergreen Marine, the owner of the Ever Given container ship which earlier this year blocked the ship traffic in the Suez Canal, did not share any details on the expected delivery dates.