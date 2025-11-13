Everllence Introduces Two-Stroke Ammonia Engine

Everllence has unveiled its new, dual-fuel ME-LGIA (-Liquid Gas Injection Ammonia) engine.

Using the Diesel principle and the well-known, dual-fuel liquid gas injection concept, the ME-LGIA engine has many of the same features as Everllence’s existing ME-LGIM and ME-LGIP units that, respectively, run on methanol and LPG.

However, in light of ammonia’s particular characteristics, the new engine also has additional safety features such as containment systems, sensors, system ventilation and double-walled piping developed especially for ammonia as a fuel.

Everllence reports that the first ME-LGIA engine is due for delivery in Q1, 2026 with bedding-in set for Q4, 2025. The company is currently engaged in several pilot-projects, including two very large ammonia carriers for Eastern Pacific Shipping; a further four engines for Höegh Autoliner Pure Car and Truck Carriers; and another for a bulk carrier in Japan where the engine is currently on the MITSUI E&S testbed.

The ME-LGIA enables a secure and reliable data flow from vessels to Everllence shore-based monitoring. This allows the leveraging of real-time engine and operational data to improve performance, provide remote assistance, and help shipowners operate more efficiently and sustainably. As such, data-driven insights have a significant role to play in supporting decarbonisation as new fuels like ammonia enter the market.

Everllence states that the full sales release of the ME-LGIA will initially feature G50, S50, S60, G60, G70 and G80 bore sizes; retrofit options will also, eventually, be made available.

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business, Everllence said: “This ammonia engine is truly a technological milestone. It is the result of over 150,000 hours of collective work and represents a significant financial investment on our part. Since two-stroke engine testing on ammonia started in July 2023, we have carried out over 800 tests – both here in Copenhagen and at MITSUI E&S in Japan.

“All the way through, safety has been our first consideration and we have worked closely with the relevant authorities and classification societies to ensure that the technology meets all demands. Combined with the knowledge we will gather from the pilot-projects, we are confident that this responsible approach will ultimately deliver the market gold-standard in ammonia engines with a final design based on operational experience. Furthermore, these engines will be digitally connected to optimise operational performance.”



