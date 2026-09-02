Everllence Releases Engine-Supported Air Lubrication System

Everllence has announced a new technology called Engine Supported Air Lubrication (ESAL). To coincide with the announcement, the company has released an industry white paper entitled, “A leap in vessel energy efficiency advancement with engine-supported air lubrication”. It explains why greater energy efficiency is a practical first step in shipping's transition to net zero.

With this transition still evolving, Everllence argues that energy efficiency advancements offer the most reliable route to reducing emissions and costs. It positions ESAL as a practical solution that cuts fuel consumption, lowers regulatory exposure, and improves vessel efficiency by integrating hull air-lubrication with air from the main engine.

Pending final IMO rules, Everllence believes that ESAL already offers a clear business case. By reducing the fuel consumption of the vessel, it lowers emissions, compliance costs and exposure to fuel-price and regulatory volatility. As such, the fuel savings obtained from ESAL can deliver meaningful long-term economic and environmental benefits across a vessel’s operating life.

By integrating air lubrication with the main engine, ESAL improves net efficiency gains by up to 6%, further reducing fuel consumption and emissions.



