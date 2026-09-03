Everllence Signs Long-Term Service Agreements with TT-Line

Everllence has signed Long-Term Service Agreements (LTSAs) with German ferry operator, TT-Line, at the 2026 SMM maritime trade fair in Hamburg. The agreements cover two newbuilding RoPax vessels currently under construction at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) plus two other vessels from TT-Lines’ existing fleet: the Nils Holgersson and the Peter Pan – both also constructed by China Merchants.

The Nils Holgersson and Peter Pan are each equipped with 2 × 6L51/60 DF + 2 × 8L51/60 DF engines with Everllence propulsion systems.

Similarly, the RoPax newbuildings will both feature 4 × 6L49/60DF engines as well as advanced, integrated Everllence propulsion systems comprising:

• twin-in-single-out gearboxes;

• Everllence Alpha controllable pitch propeller systems;

• an Everllence LNG fuel gas supply system;

• an electrical package including DC-Switchboard, Power and Energy Management System, and Battery Energy Storage System.

The newbuildings are respectively scheduled to enter commercial operation in 2030 and 2031 and will sail the Baltic between Germany and Sweden.



