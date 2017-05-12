Marine Link
Friday, May 12, 2017

DOF Subsea Eyes Oslo Stock Exchange

May 12, 2017

Photo: DOF Subsea

 DOF Subsea AS (the Company) and its shareholders, DOF ASA owning 51%, and a fund managed by First Reserve owning 49%, have decided to start reviewing the opportunity for the Company to apply for a listing on Oslo Stock Exchange, Reuters reported quoting company release.

 
The Company has previously been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange from November 2005 until December 2008, when DOF ASA and First Reserve took the Company private.
 
As part of a potential listing, the Company and its shareholders plan to evaluate a primary issuance of new shares in an offering as well as a partial sale of existing shares by First Reserve. 
 
DOF ASA intends to maintain its current ownership level, through participating with up to NOK 250 million in a cash issue, and contribution-in-kind of two subsea vessels owned by DOF ASA as well options to acquire two additional vessels. First Reserve expects to remain a significant shareholder after the primary issuance and partial sale of shares.
 
