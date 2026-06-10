Exmar Takes Delivery of 'World's First' Oceangoing Ammonia Dual-Fuel Vessel

Exmar has taken delivery of MGC ANTWERPEN, deemed by the Belgian shipping company as the world's first oceangoing vessel powered by a dual-fuel ammonia engine.

The newbuild mid-size gas carrier is capable of carrying up to 46,000 cubic meters of ammonia or liquefied petroleum gas and can operate with close to zero emissions when fueled by low-carbon ammonia.

Exmar said the vessel was developed in collaboration with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, WinGD, Nord Gas Solutions and Lloyd's Register.

According to the company, MGC ANTWERPEN meets and exceeds current International Maritime Organization emissions reduction targets and can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared with conventional vessels.

The development of the vessel focused heavily on operational safety, drawing on Exmar's experience in transporting ammonia and other liquefied gases. The project included crew training, risk assessments and cooperation with industry partners and Belgian authorities.

“Ammonia propulsion is no longer theoretical - we are deploying it. Change comes through execution, not debate. This achievement reflects collective expertise and our commitment to drive sustainable shipping forward,” said Carl-Antoine Saverys, Chief Executive Officer of Exmar Group.

MGC ANTWERPEN is the first in a series of four ammonia dual-fuel midsize gas carriers being built for Exmar, with each vessel named after a Belgian city.