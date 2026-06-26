To Expand Automation Offering, ABB to Acquire Høglund

ABB entered into an agreement to acquire marine automation specialist Høglund AS, headquartered in Tønsberg, Norway. The acquisition is aiming to complement ABB’s existing automation offering to marine customers and support further growth in markets across a wide range of vessel segments.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals, and will cover Høglund’s global operations including more than 80 employees in Norway, Poland, Romania, and China. Høglund is currently owned by Eitzen Group and will be integrated into ABB’s Marine & Ports division. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Høglund offers an Integrated Automation System (IAS), which is based on ABB’s 800M and S800 control system hardware platform. It is designed as a modular and scalable system handles automation, monitoring, and control tasks on board. By combining data from engines, power generators, and cargo systems, it helps improve safety, energy efficiency, and overall operational performance. The solution is installed on more than 600 vessels. The company reported revenues of close to 30 million euros in 2025.





Hoglunds automation system onboard – Image credit Hoglund