Top Ships Gets TC Extension for Four Vessels

January 3, 2018

Photo: TOP Ships

 TOP Ships, an international ship-owning company, announced that it has extended the time charter agreements with Stena Bulk AB (ex Stena Weco AS) by 12 months for M/T Stenaweco Energy and M/T Stenaweco Elegance and by 18 months for M/T Stenaweco Evolution and M/T Stenaweco Excellence.

 
The Company expects a total gross revenue backlog associated with these time charter extensions of $27.4 million.
 
Evangelos Pistiolis, President and CEO of the Company, stated: “The total gross revenue backlog for the fixed charter period of all of the Company’s operating fleet stands at about $131 million and when adding the 50% of our joint venture vessels it increases to about $147 million, with cashflow visibility reaching into 2021."
 
Evangelos added: "Our business strategy continues to be focused on further expanding our fleet as it is important that we achieve a certain critical mass in terms of fleet size with an aim to maximize our operational efficiencies and synergies.”
 
