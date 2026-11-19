FabTek Industries, LLC, a Washington-based metal fabricator specializing in marine doors, windows and hatches, has been awarded a contract to manufacture doors for Washington State Ferries' new vessels. The company is also introducing a new sliding door system, developed in partnership with Advanced Pneumatic Marine GmbH.

Washington State Ferries operates the largest ferry fleet in the United States, serving nearly 20 million passengers annually. As part of the team supporting the construction of new hybrid electric ferries, FabTek will supply custom-fabricated doors throughout the vessel.

FabTek is also expanding their marine door solutions by introducing a new sliding door system, developed in partnership with Advanced Pneumatic Marine GmbH. This new door will be an ideal solution for

U.S.-flagged vessels and beyond. The new system combines an A60 fire-rated drive system with quiet operation and simplified installation.

Features include a belt-drive system and a prewired plug-and-play controller. Additional options include ADA-compliant low-profile sills, stainless steel overhead tracks, and a range of operation buttons and safety sensors.

The first doors have received Coast Guard approval and are already in service aboard the MV Long Island, operated by the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company, and built by Eastern Shipbuilding.