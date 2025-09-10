Fairbanks Morse Defense to Acquire Vestdavit

Vestdavit, a European supplier of advanced davit systems, has entered a new phase in its development through a landmark transaction under which it will be wholly acquired by Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. The acquisition provides Vestdavit with a stronger commercial platform to drive growth and expand globally across its core naval and offshore energy markets.

Under the agreement, Fairbanks Morse Defense a leading provider of OEM parts, turnkey services, and advanced technologies for maritime defense, will acquire 100% of Vestdavit’s equity from its four owners. Following the acquisition, co-owner and CEO Rolf Andreas Wigand will continue in his role as CEO.

Fairbanks Morse Defense plans to leverage Vestdavit’s innovation and established brand to strengthen after-sales support and extend its reach into new markets.

Founded in Bergen in 1982, Vestdavit has experienced record growth in recent years, driven by product development, an expanded manufacturing facility in Poland, and increasing global demand for defense and offshore energy. The company achieved record sales for the third consecutive year in 2024, with order intake reaching USD$38.4 million (NOK 380 million), including some of its largest-ever contracts.