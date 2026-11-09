Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has finalized its acquisition of Birmingham, UK-based Truflo Marine, formerly a part of IMI plc. The acquisition is a step toward FMD’s expansion of valve and actuator design and manufacturing capabilities for mission-critical naval systems serving a global customer base.

Truflo Marine valves are currently operational in more than 37 allied navies worldwide. The acquisition strengthens global support for the integrated systems that power, regulate and protect modern naval vessels. Through its presence in the United Kingdom and Australia, Truflo Marine provides in-country sustainment capability for the AUKUS submarine program, supported by FMD’s expertise in subsea and surface propulsion for U.S. and allied fleets.

The acquisition includes Truflo Marine’s Birmingham, UK facility and approximately 270 employees, further increasing FMD’s operational footprint. This expanded engineering and manufacturing base enhances capacity to deliver high-performance components that advance fleet readiness.