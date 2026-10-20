Fairbanks Morse Defense Breaks Ground on New Center of Excellence

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) broke ground on a third Center of Excellence (CoE3) at the Bird-Johnson Propeller Company facility in Pascagoula, Miss. The new center will effectively double capacity to produce complex and powerful naval propulsion systems.

The $60 million installation includes a $27 million U.S. Navy investment, $22 million of which is sourced from Australia’s initial contribution to the U.S. Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) under the AUKUS Pillar I effort. CoE3 will complement existing foundry capacity with the addition of 38,000 square feet of new manufacturing space, two new five-axis computer numerical control (CNC) machines equipped for parts weighing up to 100 metric tons (approximately 220,000 lbs.) and a machine-ready expansion slot for further growth. This capability will address current maritime industry capacity constraints and support submarine production and fleet readiness.

The Pascagoula foundry upgrade will grow the workforce by 25%, employing a total of 100 highly skilled craftspeople. Once complete, CoE3 will support FMD training and apprenticeship programs and create new opportunities in high-tech manufacturing to strengthen the Gulf Coast economy and restore America’s defense industrial base.

The addition of two new five-axis CNC machines with 7-meter turntables brings the total machine count to four. CoE3 also modernizes legacy foundry capabilities with a dedicated manufacturing bay for a future 3D sand printer. The current and future design establishes a versatile, fully integrated manufacturing hub that encompasses design and casting through machining, finishing and delivery.

As the only privately-owned U.S. foundry certified for large-scale Navy propeller manufacturing, the Pascagoula facility is designated a U.S. National Asset. The center will be operated as a Bird-Johnson Propeller Company facility under the executive leadership of Fairbanks Morse Defense. FMD acquired Bird-Johnson in July 2025 and restored the Bird-Johnson name to the foundry, honoring the company’s nearly 70-year commitment to American-made naval propellers.

The official groundbreaking coincides with America’s 250th anniversary, with new capacity scheduled to come online by Q1 2028.