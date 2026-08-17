Fairbanks Morse Defense Expands Production Facility in Poland

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced a USD$8.08 million (6.98 million euro) investment in the expansion of the Vestdavit production facility in Redzikowo, Poland in partnership with the Pomeranian Regional Development Agency (PARR). The site will serve as FMD's global Davit Manufacturing Centre of Excellence (DMCoE), providing localized support to NATO and European naval forces, while producing the systems needed to deploy and recover autonomous and crewed vessels.

To mark the announcement, FMD senior executives and employees hosted representatives of the PARR as well as local and regional officials at an August 13 groundbreaking ceremony in Redzikowo. PARR manages the Słupsk Special Economic Zone and supports regional investment projects under the Polish Investment Zone programme. FMD announced that the facility expansion will increase annual production by 80%, nearly doubling FMD’s total production capacity of davits and maritime handling equipment. The additional capacity will enhance FMD’s ability to provide NATO and European naval forces with the most advanced handling systems while maintaining the highest standards of quality and workplace safety.

In direct support of the regional economy, FMD’s DMCoE will create an expected 30% increase in workforce growth over the next three years. The expansion will generate demand for specialized technical expertise, including welders, electricians, hydraulic technicians and assemblers, and engineers to aid in production, maintenance and lifecycle support. FMD and Vestdavit are actively collaborating with local municipalities and educational institutions to identify and recruit local labour.

The investment in the facility includes approximately USD$5.79 million (5 million euro) for new buildings and USD$2.2 million (1.9 million euro) for production equipment and a test yard. The factory expansion will grow existing floor space from 3,000 square meters to 5,600 square meters, adding dedicated production halls for steel fabrication, machining, assembly and testing of davits produced by FMD businesses Vestdavit and Welin Lambie, as well as hydraulic and electric assembly and winch installation. The additional factory floorspace will enable annual production of up to 150 davits, with flexibility to accommodate future FMD manufacturing programs.

With a target completion date in Q4 2027, the facility will scale production and accelerate delivery of mission-critical shipboard equipment, in line with growing European and NATO demand. As currently designed, the site enables parallel assembly of multiple davits, supporting faster turnaround. Additional advanced CNC machining capacity and expanded testing capabilities will further strengthen product quality and operational efficiency, while directly contributing to the revitalization of NATO defense industrial capacity.