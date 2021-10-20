Fairbanks Morse Defense Names Starr CFO

Power and propulsion solutions company Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) announced that Robert Starr is joining the executive team as chief financial officer. In this role, he will lead the corporate finance team and oversee all financial reporting for the company.

“Rob’s background working with commercial and military customers makes him a great fit for the Fairbanks Morse Defense team,” said George Whittier, CEO of FMD, an Arcline Investment Management portfolio company. “His ability to manage the finances of large companies as they go through periods of robust growth and transformation will be critical to our future success as he offers unique insight into the challenges and opportunities associated with expanding FMD’s capabilities and geographic presence. We know he will be a valuable asset to our team.”

Before joining FMD, Starr spent more than a decade as part of the leadership team for Kaman Corporation, a leading provider to commercial and military aerospace customers. He served in the roles of Executive Vice President and CFO, as well as Vice President and Treasurer. Starr has also served in numerous finance-adjacent roles throughout his career, including Assistant Treasurer at Crane Co. of Stamford, Connecticut; Managing Director of Corporate Finance at Aetna, Inc. of Hartford, Connecticut; and Director of Capital Markets and Risk Management at Fisher Scientific International, Inc. of Hampton, New Hampshire.

Starr earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.