Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) announced its Ontario Naval Handling facility is contributing to regional economic growth with 80% of its manufactured products destined for global markets. The announcement came during Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s first tour of FMD’s newly-acquired Canadian headquarters, where he saw FMD's team of skilled workers producing critical, export-ready maritime technologies.

During the visit, Ford and FMD leadership discussed opportunities to expand the Naval Handling Facility and strengthen the skilled workforce behind Canada’s naval shipbuilding programs.

FMD established its Canadian headquarters in Peterborough following its acquisition of the Rolls-Royce Naval Handling facility in July 2026. Since the acquisition was announced, FMD Canada has increased its headcount by roughly 17%. FMD Canada is actively exploring opportunities to contribute to training, hiring and retention of a skilled, local maritime workforce.

Premier Ford has been an advocate for expanding Ontario's share of federal shipbuilding contracts. Since 2025, Ontario has committed $215 million to strengthening its shipbuilding industry, including investments in workforce development, manufacturing capacity and infrastructure. FMD supports a broader role for Ontario in Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy and efforts to improve the province's competitiveness in maritime manufacturing and defense.

FMD's Peterborough facility supplies Mission Bay Handling Systems for Canada’s River-class destroyer program, the United Kingdom’s Type 26 frigates and Australia’s Hunter-class frigates. Its capabilities include large-scale assembly, testing and integration of complex naval and undersea handling systems, as well as expertise in towed array winches, variable depth sonar systems and acoustic sensor handling equipment.