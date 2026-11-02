Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has unveiled AutoHook, an autonomous vessel recovery interface developed by its Norway-based business Vestdavit, designed to recover uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and other craft without manual connections.

Introduced at EURONAVAL 2026 in Paris on November 2, the system is designed to automate the active recovery phase of launch and recovery operations, with FMD reporting that it has achieved operational acceptance at Sea State 4.

AutoHook uses onboard vision technology and integrated thrusters to track and secure moving vessels during recovery, eliminating the need for crew intervention during the capture process.

Following deployment of a mechanical floating catching device, the system autonomously tracks, secures and recovers the vessel.

The compact unit clamps onto an existing davit wire and integrates its thrusters, control systems, vision technology and power supply into a single assembly, without requiring modifications to winches or davits.

FMD said the technology is designed for interoperability across allied naval fleets and supports operations involving both crewed and uncrewed assets.

FMD: Solving the Navy’s Tough Problems

“The global shift toward distributed maritime operations depends on unmanned systems that perform in real-world conditions and integrate seamlessly across allied fleets. AutoHook not only supports fleet modernisation, it breaks the Sea State 2 ceiling that has long constrained manual launch and recovery,” said Rolf Andreas Wigand, FMD Managing Director of Davits.

The system is intended to reduce crew exposure during vessel recovery in demanding maritime conditions, while allowing integration with existing shipboard equipment.