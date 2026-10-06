FAIRPLAY Orders Six Tugs from Sanmar Shipyards

Sanmar Shipyards will build six new tugs for FAIRPLAY Towage Group under a fleet expansion program covering vessels for harbor, escort and offshore operations, with deliveries scheduled throughout 2027 and 2028.

The order comprises three Robert Allan-designed vessel classes with bollard pulls ranging from 80 to 120 tonnes. All six will feature IMO Tier III-compliant main engines, Ice Class notation and FiFi 1 firefighting capability.

The largest vessel will be a RAmpage 4200 offshore tug with 120 tonnes of bollard pull, designed for offshore terminal support, anchor handling, ship-assist operations and ocean towage.

FAIRPLAY has also ordered one RAstar 3200SX terminal tug with at least 90 tonnes of bollard pull for escort operations in exposed waters.

The remaining four vessels will be RAmparts 2400SX-MKII Boğaçay-class tugs, each providing at least 80 tonnes of bollard pull and designed for ship-handling operations involving large seagoing vessels.

The contracts were signed at FAIRPLAY's Hamburg headquarters on September 25. The order also marks a return to Sanmar for FAIRPLAY, which last built vessels with the Turkish shipyard in 2008.

“With the order of two offshore tugs and four harbour tugs, we are making a clear and consistent investment in the future of FAIRPLAY. Our ambition is to provide our customers with the highest levels of performance, reliability, and state-of-the-art technology – not only today, but also in the years ahead. That is why we have deliberately chosen vessels that represent the very forefront of tug technology currently available on the market.

“At the same time, this order marks a special milestone for us: for the first time since 2008, we are building with Sanmar again. We have known the shipyard and its capabilities for many years and are very pleased to renew this partnership with such a significant newbuilding program,” said Philip-Alexander Harmstorf, FAIRPLAY Towage Group Managing Director.

FAIRPLAY operates more than 100 tugs across 24 European ports and provides harbour towage, offshore, ocean towage and salvage services.