Fairplay Towage Joins Tug Network Team as Alliance Expands into Europe

Tug Network Team (TNT), an alliance of independent towage operators launched in the Americas in 2024, has expanded into Europe with the addition of Fairplay Towage.

The move increases the alliance’s presence to 113 ports across 13 countries with a combined fleet of more than 200 tugboats.

TNT was initially formed by Group Ocean, Sulnorte and CPT Towage to strengthen regional cooperation among independent operators and offer shipowners broader access to towage services across the Americas.

With the addition of Hamburg-based Fairplay Towage, the alliance now extends its reach into Europe. Fairplay operates in 24 ports across the region with a fleet of more than 100 tugs and has over 120 years of maritime experience. Its operations cover ports in Germany, the Baltics, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium.

“Joining Tug Network Team gives Fairplay a stronger international platform while keeping independent towage at its core. By linking well-positioned regional operators, we can offer customers broader reach, local expertise and a more joined-up service across key port regions," said Richard Penning, Head of Global Sales & Growth Strategy at Fairplay Towage.

With Fairplay joining, Tug Network Team now connects towage operators across the Americas and Europe, providing coordinated support for shipowners, operators and charterers while maintaining the operational independence of regional providers.