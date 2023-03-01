Farra Marine Orders Seven New CTVs

Irish crew transfer vessel (CTV) owner and operator Farra Marine has expanded its fleet of CTVs after ordering another seven vessels from Singapore-based Penguin Shipyard International. The new CTVs are part of the WindFlex-27 series, and when complete will couble Farra Marine CTV fleet servicing the UK and European offshore wind industry.

By early 2024, 13 of the 14 CTVs in Farra Marine’s fleet will be Incat Crowther-designed, Penguin-built vessels. The new WindFlex-27s have been customized to meet Farra Marine’s special operational requirements, following discussions between Farra Marine CEO Martin Rice, Incat Crowther and Penguin.

The WindFlex-27 features a high deadweight capacity (50 tons), plush seating for up to 24 pax and Incat Crowther’s Resilient Bow Technology, designed to ensure safe and efficient operations in up to 2m significant wave height. The system ensures passenger transfers in up to 1.75m significant wave height.

For the 2023 series, the WindFlex-27 will be powered by IMO Tier III Volvo Penta D16 main engines, which represents a significant step forward in emissions reduction. The vessel's main deck features a spacious passenger lounge, a wet room and ample toilet facilities. There are three large, protected cargo zones in front of the deckhouse. The upper deckhouse features the wheelhouse, a crew mess and pantry, and a bathroom. The hull below the main deck is fitted with sleeping quarters for four crew, including two bathrooms.



Image courtesy Incat Crowther

Windflex 27 Main Particulars

Length Overall - 88’ 9” / 27.10m

Length Waterline - 81’ 7” / 24.90m

Beam Overall - 29’ 53” / 9.00m

Draft (Hull) - 5’ 77” / 1.76m

Depth - 12’ 63” / 3.85m

Construction - Marine grade aluminium

CAPACITIES

Fuel Oil - 2 x 3 434 gallons / 13 000 litres - 2 x 1 255 gallons / 4 750 litres

Fresh Water - 925 gallons / 3 500 litres

Sullage - 660 gallons / 2 500 litres

Passengers - 24

Crew - 4

PROPULSION AND PERFORMANCE

Speed (Service) - 27 knots

Speed (Max) - 30 knots

Main Engines - 4 x IMO Tier III Volvo Penta D16

Power - 4 x 625 kW @ 1900RPM

Propulsion - 4 x Hamilton HM521

Generators - 2 x Kohler 45EFOZDJ

REGULATORY

Flag - United Kingdom

Class / Survey - BV I + HULL MACH, WIND FARM SERVICE SHIP SDS – SO, SEA AREA 3