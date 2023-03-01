Farra Marine Orders Seven New CTVs
Irish crew transfer vessel (CTV) owner and operator Farra Marine has expanded its fleet of CTVs after ordering another seven vessels from Singapore-based Penguin Shipyard International. The new CTVs are part of the WindFlex-27 series, and when complete will couble Farra Marine CTV fleet servicing the UK and European offshore wind industry.
By early 2024, 13 of the 14 CTVs in Farra Marine’s fleet will be Incat Crowther-designed, Penguin-built vessels. The new WindFlex-27s have been customized to meet Farra Marine’s special operational requirements, following discussions between Farra Marine CEO Martin Rice, Incat Crowther and Penguin.
The WindFlex-27 features a high deadweight capacity (50 tons), plush seating for up to 24 pax and Incat Crowther’s Resilient Bow Technology, designed to ensure safe and efficient operations in up to 2m significant wave height. The system ensures passenger transfers in up to 1.75m significant wave height.
For the 2023 series, the WindFlex-27 will be powered by IMO Tier III Volvo Penta D16 main engines, which represents a significant step forward in emissions reduction. The vessel's main deck features a spacious passenger lounge, a wet room and ample toilet facilities. There are three large, protected cargo zones in front of the deckhouse. The upper deckhouse features the wheelhouse, a crew mess and pantry, and a bathroom. The hull below the main deck is fitted with sleeping quarters for four crew, including two bathrooms.
Windflex 27 Main Particulars
Length Overall - 88’ 9” / 27.10m
Length Waterline - 81’ 7” / 24.90m
Beam Overall - 29’ 53” / 9.00m
Draft (Hull) - 5’ 77” / 1.76m
Depth - 12’ 63” / 3.85m
Construction - Marine grade aluminium
CAPACITIES
Fuel Oil - 2 x 3 434 gallons / 13 000 litres - 2 x 1 255 gallons / 4 750 litres
Fresh Water - 925 gallons / 3 500 litres
Sullage - 660 gallons / 2 500 litres
Passengers - 24
Crew - 4
PROPULSION AND PERFORMANCE
Speed (Service) - 27 knots
Speed (Max) - 30 knots
Main Engines - 4 x IMO Tier III Volvo Penta D16
Power - 4 x 625 kW @ 1900RPM
Propulsion - 4 x Hamilton HM521
Generators - 2 x Kohler 45EFOZDJ
REGULATORY
Flag - United Kingdom
Class / Survey - BV I + HULL MACH, WIND FARM SERVICE SHIP SDS – SO, SEA AREA 3