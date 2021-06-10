Feature Product: Fire-retardant Sylomer Marine Helps to Minimize Vibration

Austria's Getzner Werkstoffe received ClassNK type approval certification for "Primary Deck Covering" for its fire-retardant Sylomer Marine product line.

Floating Floors

The elastic polyurethane Sylomer Marine FR can be used on ships in floating floor applications. Different material types for various payloads are available. “The solution is ideal for service vessels or cargo ships but has also been successfully applied in floors on yachts. With Sylomer we can elastically decouple cabins, wheelhouses or machine rooms and efficiently reduce the transmission of structure borne noise,” saidThomas Gamsjäger, Senior Vice President Industry Division at Getzner Werkstoffe. “Floating floors increase the comfort levels on board substantially. But not only that: The service life in these areas is optimised, and the damage to the infrastructure minimised.”

Sylomer Marine FR is a polyurethane product that convinces not only with its fire protection characteristics, but also with a high degree of vibration suppression in fire-prone areas. The product is designed to be resilient and maintenance-free. Sylomer Marine has a very low static to dynamic stiffness ratio, enhancing its acoustic effectiveness. Moreover, the vibration protection solution is resistant to water, salt water, oils and greases, and free from plasticisers as well as environmentally harmful substances. “Sylomer impresses with its low weight and ease of handling and installation,” said Gamsjäger.

Floating floors with Sylomer Marine FR increase the comfort levels on board substantially. Source: Getzner Werkstoffe