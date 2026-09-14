FIFI4MARINE Battery Fire-Suppression System Earns RINA Type Approval

FIFI4MARINE has become the first battery fire-suppression system to receive RINA Type Approval, marking a milestone for fire protection as lithium-ion battery installations rapidly expand across the maritime industry.

The RINA Type Approval certificate was formally presented to founder Cor Meedendorp and team at SMM Hamburg 2026.

Type Approval evaluates the approved product design itself for repeat application, reducing the need to begin the same design-assessment process from the start for each new project while still leaving vessel-specific integration, class and statutory requirements to be addressed where applicable.