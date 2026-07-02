Final Two Ferries in Australian Ferry Fleet Delivered

With the delivery of the final two vessels in the fleet, Norman Selfe and Jack Mundey, Transport for New South Wales' Parramatta River Class ferry project is complete and returning results in service in Sydney's ferry network.

Designed by Incat Crowther and built by Richardson Devine Marine in Tasmania, the vessels are capable of transporting 200-passengers and will predominantly run on the busy commuter and tourist route between Parramatta in Sydney's west and Circular Quay in the city's central business district.

The Project Assurance process involved close collaboration with Transport for NSW, operator Transdev, shipyard Richardson Devine Marine and the unions representing ferry workers to enable a seamless engagement process that ensured the new fleet has entered service on time and with stakeholder support.

Vessel specs. © Incat Crowther