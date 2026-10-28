Fincantieri, ITS Academy Udine Kick Off New Ship Mechatronics & Robotics Program

Fincantieri and ITS Academy Udine have officially launched the new “Mechatronics & Robotics – Smart Ship” program in Monfalcone, a technical training initiative jointly developed to train highly qualified professionals who will contribute to the technological evolution of shipyards and to the integration of new technologies into production processes and onboard vessels.

The launch ceremony was held at Fincantieri’s new training center and was attended by Paola Perabò, President of ITS Academy Udine; Alessio Belli, Fincantieri’s Head of Group Organization Development, Learning & Labour Cost; and Cristiano Bazzara, Director of the Monfalcone shipyard, together with course instructors, representatives of the Group’s Digital Lab and the 16 students making up the first class. The event provided an opportunity to present the training program, the related career opportunities and the applications of innovative technologies within the shipyard’s production environment.

The two-year program, running from 2026 to 2028, comprises a total of 2,000 hours of training, including 700 hours of on-the-job training within the Company. Teaching activities will take place in Monfalcone, at the new Fincantieri Academy, and in Udine, at the ITS Academy premises, combining theoretical learning with hands-on experience and direct exposure to industrial processes.

The program will develop specialized skills across the key technology areas that are transforming the shipbuilding industry, ranging from mechatronics to industrial and collaborative robotics, automation, artificial intelligence and Digital Twin technologies. Particular emphasis will also be placed on onboard systems and equipment, the digitalization of production processes, predictive maintenance and cybersecurity.

The program prepares students for the role of Ship Superintendent, developing skills in planning, coordination and work progress management, alongside soft skills such as leadership, problem solving and the ability to manage critical issues. The aim is to equip participants with skills that can be immediately applied in the workplace, preparing professionals who can contribute to process efficiency and quality, systems integration and the development of next-generation Smart Ships.

Fincantieri works with the ITS Academy system to design programs aimed at training specialized technical professionals, providing industry expertise, training activities, hands-on experience at its facilities and shipyards, as well as employment opportunities.

The new program will also offer participants opportunities to join Fincantieri, including through third-level apprenticeship contracts starting from the second year, facilitating the transition from education to employment and contributing to the development of the professional skills required to support the competitiveness and innovation of the shipbuilding industry.