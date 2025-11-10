Fincantieri to Build New Cruise Ship for NCLH’s Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Fincantieri has secured a new order for the construction of an ultra-luxury cruise ship for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), which will be operated by its subsidiary Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Scheduled for delivery in 2033, the new vessel will be a sister ship to Seven Seas Prestige, the first of the new Prestige Class, currently under construction at the Marghera shipyard and set for delivery in 2026. A second ship in the same class is already scheduled for delivery in 2030.

The agreement, valued between $550 million and $1.15 billion, is subject to financing and other typical terms and conditions.

With a gross tonnage of 77,000 tons and a length of 257 meters, the new unit will host 822 passengers, offering one of the highest guest-to-space ratios in the industry.

“This latest contract confirms the trust NCLH places in Fincantieri’s expertise to deliver innovative, sustainable, and exquisitely crafted ships that meet the evolving aspirations of the luxury cruise market.

“As the industry embraces new challenges and opportunities, including stronger environmental commitments and enhanced guest experiences, Fincantieri remains fully dedicated to supporting our clients’ growth strategies and the future of cruising worldwide,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri.