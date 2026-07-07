Fincantieri to Build Third Hospitality Vessel for Marc-Henry Cruise

Fincantieri announced that it has signed a contract with Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator of Four Seasons Yachts, for the construction of a third hospitality vessel. The value of this agreement, subject to financing and other typical terms and conditions, is considered as large.

Scheduled for delivery in 2031, the new vessel will be the third unit in a new class of hospitality vessels designed and built by Fincantieri at its Ancona shipyard. Building on the successful delivery earlier this year of Four Seasons I, the inaugural vessel conceived under Fincantieri’s Navis Sapiens vision, and the construction of a second ship scheduled to enter into service at the beginning of 2028, the new order reflects a growing demand for luxury travel experiences.

The new vessel will feature an all-suite, residential-style concept and will features terraces and open-air living spaces.