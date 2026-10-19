Fincantieri CEO Folgiero Honored

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri, received the National Italian American Foundation's (NIAF) Dea Roma Special Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership in Maritime Industry during the organization's 51st Anniversary Gala in Washington, D.C.



The award marks the first time NIAF has recognized an executive specifically for leadership and achievements in the international maritime industry.



NIAF cited Folgiero's role in strengthening Fincantieri's position as Europe's leading shipbuilding group and advancing its international operations since assuming leadership in May 2022.



The foundation also recognized his efforts to strengthen industrial ties between Italy and the United States through strategic partnerships and shared business objectives.



Fincantieri maintains a substantial U.S. shipbuilding presence through subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group, which operates four shipyards, three in Wisconsin and one in Florida, employing approximately 3,000 people.



Over nearly two decades, Fincantieri has invested more than $800 million in its American shipyards, developing shipbuilding capabilities and expanding its industrial relationship with the U.S. Navy.



NIAF described Fincantieri as "a testament to Italian engineering excellence, industrial vision, and the strength of Made in Italy on the global stage."



The recognition comes as Fincantieri continues developing its international shipbuilding operations, including its U.S. facilities serving commercial and government markets.



Other honorees included Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, former Daughters of the American Revolution President General Pamela Wright, and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sergeant John Bentivegna.



