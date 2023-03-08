Fincantieri Floats Out LNG-fueled Cruise Ship for Princess

Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri announced it has floated out Princess Cruises' latest newbuild, Sun Princess, in Monfalcone.

At 175,500 gross tons Sun Princess is the largest ship built in Italy to date. It is also the first cruise ship built by Fincantieri to run on cleaner burning liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well Princess Cruises’ first dual-fuel vessel powered primarily by LNG.

Scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024, Sun Princess is the lead vessel of Princess’ Sphere class, which includes a second ship slated for 2025 delivery. Each ship will accommodate approximately 4,300 passengers.

Princess Cruises, an American cruise line owned by Carnival Corporation, currently operates a fleet of 15 cruise ships, carrying millions guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe.