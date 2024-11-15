Fincantieri Lifts Full-Year Revenue Outlook to Above $8.43B

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on Thursday raised its full-year forecast on revenue to "above" 8 billion euros ($8.43 billion), from "about" previously indicated, boosted by all business segments.

The Trieste-based vessel maker reported a nine-month core profit (EBITDA) a 19% rise to 328 million euros, while its January to September revenue stood at 5.58 billion euros, up 3.7% yearly.

Fincantieri's nine-month order intake totalled 8.5 billion euros, more than double the orders acquired in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)





