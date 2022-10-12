Fincantieri Lines Up Greek Suppliers for Corvette Builds

Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri announced on Wednesday that it has signed a number of memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a selection of potential new suppliers for the construction of four naval corvettes and the provision of Integrated Logistic Support (ILS) and In Service Support (ISS).

The purpose of these MoUs, signed at the Italian Embassy in Athens, is to set the basis for defining possible business relationships for specific supplies, Fincantieri said.

The shipbuilding giant said it is continuously looking at enlarging and reinforcing its supplier’s panel and will establish a supply chain dedicated to naval activities within the development of these segments set out by Greece.

"Fincantieri has carried out scouting activities in Greece in order to identify suppliers to start potential collaborations with reference to the existent Greek program or any new naval vessels program, with the main goal of strengthen the Group’s cooperation with Hellenic companies," the company said.