Fincantieri, OCCAR Amend U212 NFS Program Submarine Contract

Fincantieri signed a contract amendment with OCCAR (Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation) under the U212 NFS (Near Future Submarine) program, related to the construction of four submarines currently being built by the Group for the Italian Navy at the Integrated Shipyard of Muggiano.

The agreement, signed by Joachim Sucker, Director of OCCAR-EA and by Fulvio Palermo, Head of Project Management of Fincantieri’s Naval Vessels Division, is worth approximately USD$360.5 (317 million euros) and extends the scope of activities assigned to Fincantieri under the program. The amendment includes the introduction of new technological capabilities through the integration of countermeasure systems developed by WASS, the Group company specialized in advanced underwater systems, as well as the enhancement of logistics support activities aimed at ensuring the long-term operational availability and efficiency of the submarines. The contract amendment will also allow the delivery of the program’s fourth submarine to be brought forward by two years, from 2034 to 2032, enabling the Italian Navy to receive one new submarine per year starting in 2029.

The U212 NFS program represents an evolution compared with the previous U212A-class submarines. Innovations developed by the Italian industry, including lithium-ion propulsion batteries and the new combat management system, will provide enhanced stealth, endurance, operational efficiency and cyber resilience.

Construction of the four submarines is underway, with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2032, demonstrating outstanding production and organizational capabilities in responding effectively to the evolving global defense environment.