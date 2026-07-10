Fincantieri Partners with Croatian Shipyards for MRC Corvettes Program

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has signed two memoranda of understanding with Croatian shipbuilding companies Brodotrogir Cruise and Iskra Shipyard in support of its participation in Croatia’s naval acquisition program for two Multi Role Corvettes.

The agreements provide a framework for exploring cooperation in the design, engineering and construction of naval vessels in support of Fincantieri’s proposal for the MRC corvette program promoted by Croatia’s Ministry of Defense.

The MoUs are aimed at combining Fincantieri’s shipbuilding expertise with the capabilities of the Croatian partners and increasing their participation in the project.

The proposed cooperation would involve Croatian industrial partners across key activities in the value chain, with a focus on developing local capabilities, increasing national industrial participation and creating long-term value in Croatia.

The signing ceremonies took place at the respective premises of the two Croatian companies in the presence of Mauro Manzini, VP Sales of Fincantieri’s Naval Vessels Division, Brodotrogir Cruise CEO Mateo Tramontana and Iskra Shipyard Management Board President Roko Vuletic.

The agreements form part of Fincantieri’s approach to developing long-term industrial partnerships and transferring and consolidating skills, technologies and know-how locally. In Croatia, the company aims to strengthen the national shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem through industrial cooperation and localization opportunities.

The initiative is also aligned with ongoing defense-sector dialogue between Italy and Croatia and is intended to support industrial and technological cooperation between the two countries.