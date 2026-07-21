Fincantieri Set to Operate Qatari Naval Training Centre

Fincantieri has secured a three-year contract from the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces to operate the navy's Training and Simulation Centre, extending its support role following the delivery of seven naval vessels and associated capabilities.

The Training and Simulation Centre, delivered by Fincantieri in 2021, supports the training of Qatari naval personnel through advanced simulation systems that allow officers, non-commissioned officers and sailors to operate in realistic tactical scenarios.

Under the agreement, Fincantieri will provide operational management of the facility and support crew training through advanced simulation activities aimed at maintaining operational readiness and effectiveness.

The company said the services will be delivered by a team composed primarily of former military personnel with experience in naval operations, platform management, operational procedures and maritime doctrine.

The team will also implement a knowledge-transfer program designed to enable the Qatari Navy to progressively assume responsibility for operating the center.

The contract expands Fincantieri’s relationship with the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces beyond shipbuilding, strengthening its role in training, operational capability development and knowledge transfer following the completion of the Qatari naval fleet program.