Fincantieri subsidiary WASS Submarine Systems and India's Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore industrial cooperation in heavyweight torpedoes and underwater countermeasure systems, supporting India's efforts to expand its domestic naval defense manufacturing capabilities.



The agreement, signed during the Defense Industrial Cooperation Dialogue in New Delhi, establishes a framework for potential collaboration in the manufacturing, assembly, testing and lifecycle support of advanced underwater weapons and defense technologies.



Under the proposed partnership, WASS and BDL will evaluate opportunities to increase Indian industrial participation in the production of heavyweight torpedoes and countermeasure systems. Potential activities include manufacturing torpedo components, sections and subassemblies, as well as final assembly, system testing, maintenance and operational support.



The collaboration is intended to strengthen India's ability to manufacture and sustain critical underwater defense systems domestically, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers while developing local technical expertise and industrial capacity.



WASS Submarine Systems, part of Italy's Fincantieri Group, brings more than 150 years of experience in underwater defense technology, including the development of torpedoes and associated systems.



BDL, an Indian public-sector defense manufacturer, produces a range of military equipment, including underwater weapons, guided missiles, launchers and countermeasure systems.



By combining WASS's underwater technology expertise with BDL's established manufacturing infrastructure in India, the companies aim to develop a sustainable industrial partnership spanning the entire lifecycle of underwater defense equipment.



The agreement also reflects India's broader push to strengthen its domestic defense industrial base and expand indigenous capabilities in advanced naval technologies.



The MoU represents an initial framework for cooperation rather than a firm production contract. Specific manufacturing programs, investment commitments and delivery schedules were not disclosed.



