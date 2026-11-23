The Finnish Border Guard’s latest multipurpose offshore patrol vessel built by Meyer Turku was recently christened Valpas. The christening was carried out by the vessel’s godmother, Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen.

The ceremony took place in the shipyard Uudenkaupungin Työvene, where Meyer Turku will equip the ship. The Deputy Chief of the Finnish Border Guard, Tom Hanén, attended the event as a representative of the customer while the Deputy Executive Director of Meyer Turku, Ville Saksi, represented the supplier.

In accordance with the shipbuilding traditions, the godmother gave a speech. The actual christening was carried out after the speech by smashing a bottle of champagne against the ship.

“The multifunctional offshore patrol vessels are highly demanding in an exceptional and technical way, and they require broad shipbuilding skills and close cooperation together with the customer and the whole project team. The christening of the second vessel is an important stage in the project process. We will continue to work determinedly in order to deliver the vessels to the Finnish Border Guard. These vessels shall meet the high imposed standards and serve Finland’s maritime safety further in the future”, said Ville Saksi, Deputy Executive Director, Meyer Turku.

“The construction of the Finnish Border Guard’s offshore patrol vessel has reached a significant milestone, when the second vessel has also been christened. The new vessels will be introduced in the following year. Our offshore patrol vessel equipment will be up-to-date and unified when the coast guard vessel Turva’s operational systems will be updated. Finland’s capability to meet the challenges of the maritime security environment develops remarkably,” said Tom Hanén, Deputy Chief of the Finnish Border Guard.

In recent years, significant changes have occurred in both the Finnish and the global safety environment, and these changes are fundamental and long-lasting. The change has also posed new and even more demanding challenges, which require swift and effective reaction and response.

The Finnish Border Guard’s operational capability in the open sea is, for a significant part, based on continuous operation and preparedness of the multifunctional offshore patrol vessels. The new low-emission and energy-efficient offshore patrol vessels will be at sea for approximately 330 days of the year.

The order for two multipurpose offshore patrol vessels is the most extensive individual investment in the Finnish Border Guard’s history.

The new vessels will strengthen the Finnish Border Guard’s maritime capability and readiness, and also support Finland’s maritime safety environment that has gone through a fundamental change. The first vessel, named Karhu, will be completed in summer 2027 and the now christened vessel, named Valpas, by the end of 2027.



