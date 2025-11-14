Fireboy Launches Low-Pressure Water Mist System for Battery Cooling, Containment

Fireboy, a leader in marine fire detection and suppression technology, is launching the BACC Mist System, a low-pressure water mist system designed specifically for the cooling and containment of battery rooms and machinery spaces.

The Fireboy BACC Mist (Battery Area Cooling and Containment) system provides a compact, scalable and efficient solution for managing heat build-up and fire risk in critical onboard environments. Operating at pressures below 16 bar, it delivers effective water mist suppression using a small pump, making it ideally suited to smaller vessels, battery energy storage areas, and auxiliary machinery spaces.

Built around IMO MSC.Circ 1165 standards for machinery space water mist systems, the BACC Mist is a fully pre-engineered, plug-and-play solution that integrates seamlessly with shipboard systems. Designed for simplicity and reliability, it incorporates HMI/PLC-based control, redundant pump operation, and freshwater or seawater compatibility.

Key features:

Low Pressure (<16 bar) – efficient operation using a small pump

Scalable configurations for different vessel sizes and layouts

240V / 415V power options

HMI/PLC control interface for ease of use and system monitoring

Approved, marine-grade components for durability and compliance

Compatible with freshwater or seawater operation

Fireboy will showcase the BACC Mist System at Metstrade 2025, stand 03.310, in Amsterdam, November 18-20.