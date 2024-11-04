First Installation Campaign at Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Farm Wraps Up

Dominion Energy has installed 78 monopile and four offshore substation foundations for as part of the first offshore construction campaign for the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

CVOW, the largest offshore wind project under construction in the United States, will consist of 176 turbines that will generate enough clean, renewable energy to power up to 660,000 homes and is expected to generate fuel savings of $3 billion for customers during the first 10 years of operation.

With the completed first installation campaign, Dominion Energy exceeded the initial objectives of at least at least 70 monopiles set into the sea floor 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

DEME Group's heavy lift vessel Orion has been tasked with the installation of the monopile foundations, with the first being installed in May 2024.

According to Dominion Energy, CVOW construction remains on-budget and on schedule to be complete in late 2026, with 43% of the project already completed.

For the next few months, the company will focus on installation of the first offshore substation, continued export cable lays and onshore transmission construction, and placement of transition pieces on top of monopiles in preparation for turbine installation starting in 2025.

"Our Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project shows that regulated offshore wind works in the United States. As we face unprecedented customer demand, offshore wind is critical to our diverse, all-of-the-above generation mix to keep the lights on for our customers with affordable, reliable and increasingly clean energy,” said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy's chair, president and chief executive officer.

The monopile foundations, which are being staged at Portsmouth Marine Terminal, are single vertical, steel cylinders manufactured by global leader EEW SPC and are being installed into the sea floor to support the wind turbine generators supplied by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Consistent with the project construction schedule, monopile installations will resume in May 2025.

To remind, Dominion Energy sold 50% non-controlling stake in CVOW to Stonepeak in October 2024 for $2.6 billion. Dominion Energy will retain full operational control of the construction and operations of the project, and Stonepeak will have customary minority rights.