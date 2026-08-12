First Steel Cut for Skarv’s Ammonia-Fueled Multi-Purpose Ship

Skarv Shipping Solutions has marked two milestones in China: the delivery of Peak Skarv 3 and the first steel cut for hull 247, its new ammonia-fueled vessel.

The ammonia-fuelled vessel will carry timber for Viken AT Market and be commercially operated by Arriva Shipping.

A 160 m³ ammonia tank, with MGO as pilot fuel, covers a 14-day round trip between Norway and the continent, working alongside an electric propulsion system with batteries and shore power. Delivery is scheduled for 2027.

The delivery of Peak Skarv 3 will be folloed by the loading of its first cargo in Weihai before heading to Europe. The vessel is the third of four S-class multi-purpose vessels, and its features include: 7,890dwt, a 10,121 m³ cargo hold, 1,600 m² of open deck, a service speed of 12 knots and an ammonia-ready engine with batteries and shore power.

The fourth and final vessel in the series is expected mid-September.

“This is a proud day. Three ships are now in the water, giving our customers short-sea capacity at much lower emissions, and hull 247 will run on ammonia from the day it is delivered. That is what we set out to build,” says Jan Øivind Svardal, CEO.



