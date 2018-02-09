Fisherman Medevaced off New York Coast

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced a 51-year-old man, early Thursday morning from a fishing vessel approximately 45-miles south of Montauk.

Watchstanders at Sector Long Island Sound command center received notification at approximately 2 a.m., on VHF-FM channel 16 from the master of the vessel who was suffering severe stomach pains.



The watchstanders notified the Coast Guard flight surgeon who recommended a medevac for the man to receive medical care within four hours.



At approximately 4:40 a.m., the Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the man from the 75-foot fishing vessel ‘Ocean Blue.’