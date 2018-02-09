Fisherman Medevaced off New York Coast

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced a 51-year-old man, early Thursday morning from a fishing vessel approximately 45-miles south of Montauk.
Watchstanders at Sector Long Island Sound command center received notification at approximately 2 a.m., on VHF-FM channel 16 from the master of the vessel who was suffering severe stomach pains.
The watchstanders notified the Coast Guard flight surgeon who recommended a medevac for the man to receive medical care within four hours.
At approximately 4:40 a.m., the Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the man from the 75-foot fishing vessel ‘Ocean Blue.’
The crew safely transported him to T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island, where emergency medical service personnel transferred him to Rhode Island Hospital
in Providence.
The man is reported to be in stable condition.