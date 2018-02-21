Marine Link
Fisherman Medevaced NE of Cold Bay, Alaska

February 21, 2018

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced a 44-year-old man from the fishing vessel Golden Alaska approximately 60 miles northeast of Cold Bay, Tuesday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard 17th District command center received a medevac request from Health Force Partners for a man suffering from stroke symptoms Tuesday afternoon. Watchstanders notified the Coast Guard duty flight surgeon who recommended the medevac.

The helicopter crew hoisted the man and safely transported him to Cold Bay for further transport by commercial services to Anchorage.

Weather on scene at the time of the medevac was 15-knot winds, 1- to 3-foot seas and 10 miles visibility. 

“The ability to have a helicopter and crew awaiting situations like this in Cold Bay during the frigid winter months is crucial,” said Bud Holden, a command center watchstander. “The safety of mariners at sea is a top priority, and the hours saved in flight time could make all the difference in lives being saved in the harsh winter weather conditions of Alaska.”

