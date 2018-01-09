Kreuz Subsea Wins Five-Vessel Contract from L&T

Singapore-based global subsea services company Kreuz Subsea said it has been awarded its most financially significant contract in the company’s history.

The contract, which is worth an undisclosed sum, will see the company mobilize five vessels to deliver subsea completion works for Indian multi -national conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T), from the start of 2018.

It will see Kreuz Subsea supporting LT to install all riser clamps , risers, crossing works, tie-ins, subsea trenching and hydro-testing of pipelines which are part of the Oil & Natural Gas Corp.’s (ONGC) pipeline replacement project (PRP4) and Daman Field development projects off the west coast of India.

According to media reports, the vessels, to be deployed at the Mumbai High and Daman fields in the Mumbai Offshore region, will include the DP-2 SURF vessel Kreuz Installer, and the diving support and construction work barge Kreuz Supporter.

Kreuz Subsea CEO AJ Jain said in a company statement: “The waters of Daman field are known for experiencing very high tidal currents and near zero visibility.”